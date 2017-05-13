Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital President to Retire

Effective June 30, health care leader Jack Ivie will conclude his 42-year career and retire from his position as president of Glendale Memorial Hospital.

Entering health care in 1975 as a licensed physical therapist practicing at St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard, Ivie’s career encompassed progressive experience in clinical, operational and senior leadership positions with acute care hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

Ivie’s lifelong service to Glendale Memorial Hospital is significant, stemming from a committed history with the hospital. Each of his four children were born at Glendale Memorial and this connection, as well as his service as hospital president and in various hospital administration roles, is clearly evident.

“Jack Ivie is a dedicated and compassionate supporter of our hospital and the Glendale community. He has worked ceaselessly to improve the health and well-being of our patients, and he will be remembered with honor,” said Robert Gall, MD, chair of Glendale Memorial Hospital’s board of directors. Through his focused leadership, Ivie’s commitment to Dignity Health’s message of humankindness resulted in increased employee engagement, increased physician satisfaction and a thoughtful alignment to the Dignity Health mission by collaborating with others to improve the quality of life in greater Glendale.

Ivie’s effort to further the Dignity Health mission recently earned community accolades for Glendale Memorial including the 2016 Armenian American Medical Society Legacy Award and the 2017 Glendale Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Partner of the Year.

When asked to reflect on his legacy at the hospital, Ivie replied, “There are many challenges ahead and transformations to come in health care. Yet our core mission, vision, and values remain unwavering and true. Beyond any mark I’ve made, I’m struck most by what happens at Glendale Memorial – day after day – the way each patient is treated with humankindness from the parking lot to the recovery room. As our operational, financial, and organizational decisions are made through the lens of dignity and respect, I am grateful and invigorated to be part of this movement.”