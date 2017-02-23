GLA Holds Installation and Awards Luncheon

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Glendale Latino Assn. held its annual installation and awards luncheon at the Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The board boasts various dedicated professionals in a variety of fields. Installed officers were Miryam Finkelberg, GLA president, who is with the law offices of Finkelberg & Finkelberg; Nancy Guillen, VP of Scholarships and past president is with True Integrity Insurance Services; Amy Navarrete, VP of Marketing and past president is with Americas United Bank; Darlene Sanchez, VP of Membership is with the City of Glendale; Daniel Cabrera, secretary, is a retired educator and entrepreneur; Monica Molina, J.D. is treasurer and with Monica R. Molina Law Offices. The 2017 directors include Maria G. Gandera, Ed.D with the Glendale Unified School District; Albert Hernandez of Family Promise of the Verdugos; Mercy Velazquez, past president with U.S. Wealth of California & U.S. Wealth of Coral Gables. The Honorable Gus Gomez, LA Superior Court, oversaw the installation.

In addition to the installation of the board, GLA recognized the organization, woman and man of the year.

Guillen was the recipient of the 2017 woman of the year award. She was recognized for her volunteer work that spans 32 years and encompasses numerous organizations.

Glendale Police Chief Robert Castro received the honor of 2017 man of the year. Among his accomplishments are his focus of the department’s resources to address homeless issues in addition to traffic safety and technology advancement.

Verdugo Jobs Center was recognized as 2017 organization of the year. The Center is a full-service career center that provides customized training and education to build the talent pool that is ready to fill today’s employment vacancies.

Attending the luncheon were several dignitaries, highlighted by Past President Amy Navarrete. These included members of the Glendale City Council and Glendale Unified School District board of education. Also in attendance were prominent members of the business community.

According to the GLA website, its mission is to provide scholarships to local students who have demonstrated educational excellence and extraordinary citizenship, to promote activities that improve education, and bring together businesses and professionals. The group has a vibrant scholarship program, disbursing to local students over $144,000 total to date.

In addition to monthly mixers, GLA is preparing for the annual scholarship award breakfast on May 18 at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.glendaleassociation.com.