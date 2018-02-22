Ascencia Hosts Event Fit for Royalty

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

With a distinctive Indian flair, Ascencia hosted its 12th annual gala – A Royal Night – at the end of January. Held at the Globe Theatre at Universal Studios, guests, many costumed in colorful Indian garb, gathered in the courtyard of the theatre and were entertained by live sitar music and had temporary tattoos applied while perusing handmade items created by clients of the organization. Since 2006, then known as PATH Achieve Glendale, Ascencia has worked to lift people out of homelessness.

The gala not only was a fundraiser, but honored Steven Nakasone, longtime board member, while celebrating those Ascencia families that have had their lives transformed by successfully transitioning out of homelessness.

In addition to excellent food, drink and entertainment, guests were able to hobnob with dignitaries who included State Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman and Glendale City Councilwoman Paula Devine. Master of ceremonies for the evening was comedian and actor Rizwan Manji who brought smiles to the faces of the audience with his humor. A live auction that featured tickets to sporting events, vacation destinations and more kept bidding paddles high for most of the evening.

After the tallying was done, Ascencia raised $340,000 to continue its mission.