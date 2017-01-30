Treasures Found at Prom Plus Boutique

Hundreds of shoppers turned out for the annual Prom Plus Holiday Boutique held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains – Sadler Hall on Saturday. Over 30 vendors offered a variety of items to entice shoppers eager to get a jump on holiday gift buying.

From Wine Toggles that bejewel wine bottles to organic jams and jellies presented by Highway Highland Farms, there was something for everyone at the boutique.

Mary Pinola has been a supporter of the boutique – and of Prom Plus – for the last several years. She was at the boutique on Saturday, knitting her one-of-a-kind scarves that were for sale.

“All of the proceeds from our booth go to Prom Plus and our Education Fund,” said Pinola. “It is a great way to insure a safe celebration for our students and support outstanding educational programs in our community.”

Personalized Christmas ornaments were among the items offered by local resident Dianne Thompson of Designs for All Seasons. She too has been a vendor at the boutique for the last several years.

LuLaRoe (below) was a new and popular boutique vendor.

“Participating brings us back to the goodness of our community,” said Thompson. “It’s doing a good event for good people for a good cause. It reminds me how fortunate I am to live in La Crescenta.”_

The event, which raised between $2,500 and $3,000 for Prom Plus, was organized by Diana Tyson. Tyson is a former jewelry vendor and knows the ins-and-outs of having a successful event.

“We had incredible vendors; so many diverse products with broad appeal to our unique Crescenta Valley community,” said Tyson.

“Shoppers showed up before 10 a.m. and stayed till after 3 p.m. That spells success to me!”

Support for Prom Plus continues with many of the participating vendors continuing to give a percentage of purchases of their products. Visit the Prom Plus Facebook event page for details on the various products offered.

Prom Plus hosts a post-prom event every year for Crescenta Valley High School seniors and their prom guests. The organization was started after a CVHS senior was murdered in 1991 at an unsupervised after prom hotel party. Prom Plus raises between $20,000 and $25,000 annually for the event, which costs nothing for prom ticket holders to attend. CVHS seniors who don’t attend prom can attend Prom Plus only for $20 paid at the door. The holiday boutique is one of the organizations major fundraisers as is the annual Taste of Montrose that takes place the first Sunday in May.

For more information, visit www.promplus.org or call (818) 248-2740.