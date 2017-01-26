Showcase House Revealed

Work has begun on the Showcase House, the fundraising project of Pasadena Showcase House of Design (PSHA) whose proceeds benefit community music education programs.

For over 50 years, the organization has raised money by revamping a grand home, redefining spaces and bringing to life the visions of the estimated 80 designers who donate their time for this fundraiser. This year, they will be working on a 1916 English Tudor Revival home located in Pasadena. On Friday night, special guests were invited to see the house in its current empty state.

While dining on a variety of appetizers and desserts and sipping cocktails, guests were able to wander the 7,479 square foot main residence, meeting the designers of each of the areas and asking what their vision was for their space.

The home has a rich legacy that started with its original owner Samuel S. Hinds, attorney turned actor. The home has been filmed many times over the years, most recently in the Academy Award-nominated film “La La Land.”

The home will be unveiled in April when tickets can be sold to tour the home and grounds. Tours will be from April 23 through May 21 and tickets will cost between $35 and $45 depending on the day chosen to tour. An estimated 30,000 are expected to go through the home during the 25 days that it will be open to the public.

In addition to the home, the Shops at Showcase will be open to ticketholders and non-ticketed guests where they will have a chance to visit and purchase unique and special items.

For more information visit www.pasadenashowcase.org/.