Preschool Hosts Safety Message

‘An Ounce of Prevention’

Parent Workshop: Protecting Children from Predators

Did you know that …

… It takes less than a minute for a predator to lure a child away?

… Even very young children can be taught some important safety rules and skills?

Talking to kids about child predators can be daunting. The parent board of La Cañada Flintridge Community Center preschool announced that Pattie Fitzgerald, founder of Safely Ever After Inc. and author of “No Trespassing – This Is My Body!” and “Super Duper Safety School” will make an important safety presentation for parents of school-aged children. This educational event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada Flintridge.

Widely known across Southern California and the country, Fitzgerald is the go-to authority for arming parents with knowledge and practical tactics for safeguarding children against predators.

“I’ve never seen anyone as entertaining, educational or empowering as Pattie – she’s a one-of-a-kind expert and will instantly make you feel in-control about what can be a very scary topic for young kids and parents,” said Jill Simonian, local mom and on air parenting contributor for CBS Los Angeles news.

Advanced tickets must be purchased, as limited space is available; the cost is $4 per person.

Light refreshments served.

For tickets, visit https://www.picatic.com/event14809080956428 and/or call Community Center at LCF at (818) 790-4353 or the preschool at (818) 790-8687.