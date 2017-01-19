People Making News

The following local students were among the 1,575 students who were named to the Biola fall 2016 dean’s list. Students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.

From La Crescenta, Cecily Bell, Christian Misi and Joanne Shim; from La Cañada Caleb Choi, Cindy Kim and Austin Lee; Stephanie Kim from Montrose; Eunice Pak, from Shadow Hills.

Elizabeth Foster of La Cañada Flintridge was among about 2,270 students at University of Alabama who were awarded degrees during winter commencement on Saturday, Dec. 10. Foster received a bachelor’s degree.

With this graduating class, UA will have awarded more than 257,000 degrees since its founding in 1831 as the state’s first public university.

Rodrek Shakoorian of Tujunga has accepted membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). NSCS is an honors organization that recognizes and elevates high achievers.

Brianna Aguilar of La Crescenta has been named to the dean’s honor roll at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester. One-hundred-and-seventy-nine Kansas Wesleyan University students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time students with a semester grade point average of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the dean’s honor roll at the end of each semester.

Lucy Newcombe of La Cañada, a freshman majoring in human development and family science at Oregon State University, made the scholastic honor roll fall term.

She was among 4,343 students who earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

La Crescenta native Erica Son, a occupational therapy student at Ithaca College in New York, was inducted into the Oracle Honor Society. Founded in 1928, the Oracle Honor Society is a historic Ithaca College honor society that recognizes academic excellence. New students who achieve a GPA within the top 10% of students in their academic school after completing two full semesters at the college are invited to accept membership into the society.

Corey Loevinger and Caroline Raney of La Cañada Flintridge, and Sidney Ro of Tujunga attained dean’s list in fall 2016 at Lehigh University. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Army and Navy Academy is pleased to announce that Dojun Kim of La Crescenta has been named to the dean’s list for the second grading period of the 2016-17 school year.

Students with a grade point average of 3.80 or higher are named to the dean’s list. This is an impressive accomplishment, especially given the unique curriculum at Army and Navy Academy which includes leadership training in addition to the core subjects.

Brandon Newquist from La Cañada Flintridge, Class of 2017, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Matthew Schmutzer of La Crescenta has been named among 43 official fall 2016 graduates of Kansas Wesleyan University after completing a history degree on Dec. 16.

Adam Wolcott of La Crescenta, Christine Kim of Montrose and Erika Johnson of Glendale each earned dean’s list honors the fall 2016 semester at Wheaton College.

Dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Azusa Pacific University students Ericca Fonseca of La Crescenta, Hyun Seo Lee of La Cañada and Gabriella Gettings of Sunland served in ministry through the Center for Student Action during the fall semester.

Throughout the year, students have numerous opportunities to build relationships in the city of Azusa, greater Los Angeles area, and Mexico. From assisting in food banks to providing after school tutoring and mentoring, the Center for Student Action at Azusa Pacific mobilizes and educates students toward responsible and transformational service locally and globally through a collaborative network of offices and programs.

Mackenzie Knight of La Crescenta is one of approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2016 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.