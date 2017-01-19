http://www.flintridgebooks.com/

Chamber Hosts Installation, Grant Distribution

CV Chamber board was sworn in on Thursday afternoon by Sen. Anthony Portantino.

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual installation of officers and directors on Thursday afternoon at the Angeles National Golf Club. The chamber boasts a 92-year history of being a proponent of local business while acting as a liaison between businesses and the Crescenta Valley community. Recently elected state Senator Anthony Portantino officiated over the installation. Officers for 2017 are President Calvin “Kaipo” Chock, Vice President Dwight Sityar, Secretary Robin Goldsworthy, Treasurer Craig Fisher, Honorary Mayor Mike Riley and Past President Aram Ordubegian.

The event also saw the distribution of grants from the Mary Pinola/CV Chamber Educational Endowment Fund. Over $20,000 was distributed on Thursday afternoon to several organizations that support local youth.

Grant recipients

Teri Rice and Mary Pinola

Senator Portantino and Chris Aristo

A silent auction benefitted the Fund

Grant Michals and Steve Pierce

Jennifer Freemon and Cynthia Livingston

