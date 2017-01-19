Campbell Center (TCC) Benefits from Taper Forum Gift

The Campbell Center announced a recent gift of $60,000 from the S. Mark Taper Foundation for operating expenses.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity of the members of the S. Mark Taper Foundation who recognize the importance of our mission and the work we at TCC are doing to enhance the independence of our clients,” said Wendy Jacoby, president of The Campbell Center board. “Gifts such as this are crucial to organizations like TCC as they allow us to ensure that our programs and services remain available to our clients throughout their tenure here,” she added.

The Campbell Center has been an integral part of the Glendale community for more than 60 years, distinguishing itself as an agency that has long been a role model for others within the developmental disabilities service arena. On a daily basis, TCC serves more than 125 clients – partnering with them in their journey as they focus on their abilities, discover their strengths and pursue gainful employment.

As a nonprofit, The Campbell Center relies not only on individual donors but also on foundation grants to help underwrite costs associated with its day-to-day operations.

“This grant comes at a most opportune time in our history as we enter the next phase of our organization’s life cycle, preparing our clients for community-based employment and programs,” said Sandy Moreno, The Campbell Center CEO.