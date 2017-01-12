LCFTRA Honors Major Donors

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. honored its major donors (sponsors and those with $150 and above membership) at a festive tented party “Under The Bridge” on Dec. 30. As they arrived, about 100 attendees had the opportunity to preview the city entry Backyard Rocketeer, then in the process of becoming the spectacular float that won the Bob Hope Humor Trophy (LCFTRA’s 28th award winner in its 39 consecutive entries).

An annual event, Under The Bridge featured champagne, wine and bountiful hors d’oeuvres. It was presented this year by a committee of Peggy Hotaling (chair), Sue Beatty, Cindy Crane, Sharlyn French, John Landrum and Bob Wallace, and Clyde Hemphill and his site crew. While the weather was chilly, the tent was warm and vibrant with many conversations about the current float and reminiscences about past endeavors.

LCFTRA is very grateful for the support of its major donors as well all the individuals and organizations that made the production of Backyard Rocketeer possible.