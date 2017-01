Glendale Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the New Year at the hospital. Aubree Salgado arrived at 4:46 a.m. on Jan. 1 weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19 inches long. Her parents are Cynthia Henao and Miguel Salgado of Highland Park.

Glendale Memorial warmly welcomed its first baby of the year with a gift basket featuring a car seat, diapers, memory book, teddy bear, lotion, wipes, pink lilies and a festive pink balloon.