The Campbell Center (TCC) Helps Fulfill Holiday Wishes

During the holiday season, The Campbell Center partnered with The Salvation Army, Glendale chapter, to collect Christmas gifts for children who might not otherwise have anything to open on Christmas morning. This is the first year TCC has participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tag (holiday gift collection) program and it proved to be a big hit with the TCC staff and clients alike.

Bringing the program to TCC was greatly successful as the 20 teams, each headed by a staff member and comprising four clients, outdid one another to the finish line. Overall more than 50 toys were collected that made 26 little children – “angels” – very, very happy as they opened their gifts to find that Santa has delivered their wish.

“I felt very good about being part of this project,” said TCC Client Eddie M., who donating a gift he personally selected. “I felt that the children need a friend and, by donating a gift to one of them, I was being a friend.”

TCC was pleased to foster the spirit of the holidays and rally staff and clients to ensure that everyone has the chance to participate in the community and help make a difference in the lives of those in need.