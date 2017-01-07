Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Tujunga

Residents living in and around the Tujunga area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Community will host this community event on Jan. 16. The site is located at 10275 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work can help to create a personalized package that is right for each individual based on age and risk factors. Call (877) 237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.