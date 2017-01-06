Gibbs Recipient of Patterson Holiday Bonus

As a thank you to independent booksellers, best-selling author James Patterson is bestowing $250,000 in holiday bonuses on 149 bookstore employees spread across the 50 states of the U.S. The list of recipients includes Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse manager Rob Gibbs. Patterson’s gifts of $1,000 to $5,000 (with no strings attached) recognize individuals who help keep alive the tradition of independent bookstores.

In his nomination, Gibbs was described as the epitome of a lifelong bookseller. He started as junior bookseller when the Flintridge Bookstore first opened in 2007 and is currently the senior floor manager, working six evenings a week and with a loyal customer following. He performs a major part of the work of managing the store inventory, and runs the sales floor during most of the public events held at the store. Gibbs has also been an enthusiastic supporter and supervisor for over a dozen local youth, referred to the Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse through special work programs, and has been given local recognition for these efforts. This activity helps to support the community and has made a profound difference to the lives of these young people.

Gibbs is also a writer. He is the co-creator and producer of a podcast called The Junto Presents, which is a science fiction/fantasy anthology series in the style of old radio drama featuring professional actors and top-notch production techniques. His play “Donnie and the Monsters” was produced in New York City at the Horse Trade Theatre Company, and he co-wrote the feature film “Dreamworld,” which is available to watch on Amazon Prime and iTunes. He and his family live in La Crescenta.

The American Bookseller’s Association (ABA) accepted nominations for the holiday bonus on Patterson’s behalf and announced the recipients on Dec. 12. Nominations were made by members of the public, including store owners, fellow booksellers, publishing professionals, authors, and customers. Patterson personally reviewed all submissions and made the final selection.

Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and the Angeles Crest Highway.