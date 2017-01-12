Beeve Vision Care Center
Youth Preschool Celebrates Holidays With Song … and Santa!

The children of the Crescenta-Cañada Cooperative Nursery School celebrated the holidays with family and friends during their annual holiday program on Dec. 21. The morning was full of festive joy as Pastor Scott Peterson shared...

St. James-Holy Redeemer Catholic School ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Christmas Project

During Christmas, the students of St. James-Holy Redeemer Catholic School held their long-standing annual tradition of giving through the “Adopt-a-Family” Christmas Project. Each grade, from transitional kindergarten through eight, “adopted” a less fortunate family from...

News

Note from the Publisher

It has come to my attention that a candidate for Glendale City Council is distributing information that I believe misleads the reader to believe...

Schiff Sworn into Congress for New Term

On Jan. 3, Rep. Adam Schiff was sworn into Congress for his ninth term to serve California’s 28th Congressional District.  Schiff also announced that...

Gatto Reflects on his Time in the State Assemby

By Mary O’KEEFE After six years in the California State Assembly representing the 43rd District, Mike Gatto was termed out in 2016. It had looked...

Body Found in Tujunga

By Mary O’KEEFE On Tuesday at noon Los Angeles police responded to a call concerning a body found in the restroom of a restaurant in...

Teens’ Game Ends in Police Response

By Mary O’KEEFE On Sunday evening Glendale police responded to a call concerning three masked males with guns in the area of La Crescenta and...

Viewpoints

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler

The Former Car Dealerships of CV – Part 6 I think I’ll draw this series to a close. I received an unprecedented response and it’s obvious that the car dealerships of CV are fond memories for many. I could go on forever, but I have more...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  Sheds Light on Letter   In response to Robert Perry’s letter in the Jan. 5 edition, I think my friend Roberta Medford was referring to a metaphorical darkness not an astronomical one. And he needn’t be concerned with electrical consumption since she has solar panels and generates...

Leisure

Celebrating Reich »

Celebrating Reich By Nestor CASTIGLIONE n Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will celebrate the 80th birthday of composer Steve Reich, one of the great living musical...

SYMPHONY OF A GREAT CITY »

SYMPHONY OF A GREAT CITY 2016 was the annus horribilis of our still young 21st century, if one is to believe the cacophony of op-eds that bid last year farewell....

Just For Fun CALENDAR this

  MAPS TOPIC OF LITTLE LANDERS MEETING Glen Creason will be the speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society. Creason has been the map librarian for...

LOCAL DEMOCRATS SEEK TO BE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT DELEGATES   Four members of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club are vying to be elected delegates to the California Democratic Party in Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM)...

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates,1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free....

LCVRW TO INSTALL BOARD La Crescenta Valley Republican Women welcome all to their installation on Friday evening Dec. 16 at the Oakmont Country Club, The evening starts at 6 p.m. with social and the...

Between Friends LCFTRA Honors Major Donors

LCFTRA Honors Major Donors

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. honored its major donors (sponsors and those with $150 and above membership) at a festive tented party “Under The Bridge” on Dec. 30.  As they arrived,...

Local Club Holds Installation

  The La Crescenta Republican Women Federated gathered at the Oakmont Country Club for its installation and Christmas party. From left are Treasurer Margaret Lyons, Secretary Danette Erickson, 3rd VP Joan Taylor, 2nd VP Sharon...

CWC Announces Director And Accompanist For Concert

Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus (VHWC) and Burbank Singers are gearing up for the 48th annual California Women’s Chorus, Inc. (CWC) convention and concert April 30. Sharon Schlarb and Diana Tyson, concert music committee...

Fire Academy Graduates 26

  Twenty-six cadets from the Glendale Community College Verdugo Fire Academy graduated on Saturday after completing over 900 hours of the California State Fire Training Curriculum. Basic firefighting, rescue, vehicle extrication, rescue systems and...

Religion The Power of Prayer and Meditation

The Power of Prayer and Meditation

  By Charly SHELTON e’ve all heard the stories. Someone who meditates so deeply he can go days without food or water, or can walk on coals, or can even hover above the ground. And...

Notes and Nods

  LCIF Continues Overview of First Corinthians The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15. Pastor Scott Peterson will continue a series...

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: Our son is home from an East Coast college for the holidays and now he doesn’t want to go back to school after completing two-and-a-half years with a year-and-a-half to graduate with...

Standing Room Only for the First Hanukkah in the Foothills Event

By Pat KRAMER It was standing room only at The Back Door Bakery for the first annual Hanukkah celebration in Sunland-Tujunga, held on Wednesday, Dec. 28. “I felt there needed to be this kind of...

Business »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

The Hidden Treasures of Thompson Court Nestled between Honolulu and Florencita avenues you’ll find a treasure trove of beauty services guaranteed to help you look and feel your best this New Year. Let’s start with...

»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

City Council in Your Neighborhood On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. the Glendale City Council is holding its first “City Council Meeting in Your Neighborhood” of 2017. The City Council Meeting in Your...

»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

Crescenta-Cañada Rotary: 1940-2016 The Crescenta-Cañada Rotary has helped the community for 76 years, leaving it a million dollars richer. The World War II Years: Members took turns standing watch for enemy aircraft that may have been...

»Montrose Shopping Park News

Bronwyn & Hastings Love Montrose! With the New Year, we want to dedicate our articles to the people who make Montrose special. Montrose wouldn’t be the charming town it is today without you. To...

