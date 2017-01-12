Preschool Celebrates Holidays With Song … and Santa! »
The children of the Crescenta-Cañada Cooperative Nursery School celebrated the holidays with family and friends during their annual holiday program on Dec. 21. The morning was full of festive joy as Pastor Scott Peterson shared...January 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »
St. James-Holy Redeemer Catholic School ‘Adopt-a-Family’ Christmas Project »
During Christmas, the students of St. James-Holy Redeemer Catholic School held their long-standing annual tradition of giving through the “Adopt-a-Family” Christmas Project. Each grade, from transitional kindergarten through eight, “adopted” a less fortunate family from...January 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Note from the Publisher »
It has come to my attention that a candidate for Glendale City Council is distributing information that I believe misleads the reader to believe...Jan 14 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Schiff Sworn into Congress for New Term »
On Jan. 3, Rep. Adam Schiff was sworn into Congress for his ninth term to serve California’s 28th Congressional District. Schiff also announced that...Jan 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Gatto Reflects on his Time in the State Assemby »
By Mary O’KEEFE After six years in the California State Assembly representing the 43rd District, Mike Gatto was termed out in 2016. It had looked...Jan 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Body Found in Tujunga »
By Mary O’KEEFE On Tuesday at noon Los Angeles police responded to a call concerning a body found in the restroom of a restaurant in...Jan 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Teens’ Game Ends in Police Response »
By Mary O’KEEFE On Sunday evening Glendale police responded to a call concerning three masked males with guns in the area of La Crescenta and...Jan 12 2017 / No comment / Read More »