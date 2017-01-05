http://www.amyandmarlin.com/selling-your-home/
Youth Rosemont Inventors Recognized

Rosemont Inventors Recognized »

Rosemont Middle School students dominated this year’s GUSD Invention Convention ceremony held at Glendale High School. The convention promotes creative thinking and problem solving skills to help resolve everyday challenges. First place winners were Mathew...

January 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Girls on the Run Celebrates Season End

Girls on the Run Celebrates Season End »

On Dec. 11, Monte Vista’s Girls on the Run team participated in a 5K run at Dockweiler State Beach. Nearly 2,000 people participated from all corners of LA County to celebrate the end of the...

January 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
News

Teenagers’ Game Ends in Police Response »

Teenagers’ Game Ends in Police Response

By Mary O’Keefe Earlier on Sunday evening Glendale police responded to calls concerning three masked males with guns in the area of La Crescenta and...

Jan 8 2017 / No comment / Read More »

BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Town Center Parking Lot »

BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Town Center Parking Lot

                  By Mary O’KEEFE LASD is investigating the death of an adult male who was found in a vehicle in the lower parking structure of the...

Jan 6 2017 / No comment / Read More »

In Brief »

In Brief

Land Use Meeting The Land Use Committee of the CV Town Council meets tonight, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the La...

Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »

2017 Tournament of Roses Celebrates ‘Echoes of Success’ »

2017 Tournament of Roses Celebrates ‘Echoes of Success’

By Nicole MOORE On Jan. 2, the 128th Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade delighted onlookers, whether they were sitting in bleachers and along the sidewalks...

Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »

Portantino Proposes Segment of CA-134 Freeway to be Named After President Obama »

Portantino Proposes Segment of CA-134 Freeway to be Named After President Obama

Sen. Anthony Portantino introduced Resolution SCR 8, which will name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210...

Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »


Viewpoints

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler »

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler

The Former Car Dealerships of CV – Part 5 Continuing with the very popular subject of local car dealerships that have disappeared, I received an email from Jeff Olmsted: “Don’t forget Plunkett Motors (Volkswagen) in Sunland at 8614 Foothill Blvd. and Foothill Volkswagen in La Cañada...

Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR »

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Opinion Eclipsed by Fact I would like to respond to the letter to the editor in the Dec. 29 issue. Please inform Roberta Medford from Montrose that I checked the Farmers Almanac for Jan. 20, 2017. There is not a solar eclipse on that day. Also,...

Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Leisure

Charities Benefit from Giving Lounge »

Charities Benefit from Giving Lounge  By Charly SHELTON GBK, the company behind all the amazing gift bag lounges for The Oscars, The Emmys, The Grammys and more, have outdone themselves. They...

Jan 7 2017 / No comment / Read More »

Scene In LA – January »

Scene In LA – January Well the holidays are over, but you can still have some fun at one of our local theatres enjoying productions such as: “The Roommate” The story...

Jan 7 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Just For Fun CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

LOCAL DEMOCRATS SEEK TO BE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT DELEGATES   Four members of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club are vying to be elected delegates to the California Democratic Party in Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM)...

Jan 5, 2017 / More » CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates,1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free....

Dec 22, 2016 / More » CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

LCVRW TO INSTALL BOARD La Crescenta Valley Republican Women welcome all to their installation on Friday evening Dec. 16 at the Oakmont Country Club, The evening starts at 6 p.m. with social and the...

Dec 15, 2016 / More » CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

  CERAMICS SALE AT CCLCF   The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is holding its annual holiday ceramics sale Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...

Dec 10, 2016 / More »
Between Friends LCFOG Helps Santa Distribute Toys

LCFOG Helps Santa Distribute Toys

La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) had a busy December starting with its meeting and Christmas luncheon at the home of Liz Argue, sustainer, on Dec. 1. Members brought gifts and piled them...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

Ask Phyllis!   Disclosure Dilemmas   Dear Phyllis,   Last year we had our home listed but we didn’t close because of an issue with the roof.  After their inspection, the buyers wanted our roof replaced and insisted...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » The Campbell Center (TCC) Helps Fulfill Holiday Wishes

The Campbell Center (TCC) Helps Fulfill Holiday Wishes

During the holiday season, The Campbell Center partnered with The Salvation Army, Glendale chapter, to collect Christmas gifts for children who might not otherwise have anything to open on Christmas morning. This is...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » USC-VHH Welcomes Its First Baby of New Year

USC-VHH Welcomes Its First Baby of New Year

USC-VHH had its first baby born at the hospital on New Year’s Day. Her name is Lucia H. Osorno. She was born at 1:03 p.m. to adoptive parents Felipe Osorno and Ian Holloway....

Jan 7, 2017 / More »
Religion Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: Our son is home from an East Coast college for the holidays and now he doesn’t want to go back to school after completing two-and-a-half years with a year-and-a-half to graduate with...

Jan 5, 2017 / More » Standing Room Only for the First Hanukkah in the Foothills Event

Standing Room Only for the First Hanukkah in the Foothills Event

By Pat KRAMER It was standing room only at The Back Door Bakery for the first annual Hanukkah celebration in Sunland-Tujunga, held on Wednesday, Dec. 28. “I felt there needed to be this kind of...

Jan 5, 2017 / More » CV Church Brings Nativity Scene to Life

CV Church Brings Nativity Scene to Life

  By Mary O’KEEFE For Christians, Christmas is a time of remembering the birth of Jesus Christ. Often this is a direct contradiction to the fun of Santa and shopping. It is not often that...

Dec 29, 2016 / More » VIDEO: Nativity Comes Alive at CV Church

VIDEO: Nativity Comes Alive at CV Church

...

Dec 28, 2016 / More »
Business »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

Bronwyn & Hastings Love Montrose! With the New Year, we want to dedicate our articles to the people who make Montrose special. Montrose wouldn’t be the charming town it is today without you. To...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » »Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

2017 Installation & Community Awards Dinner It’s that time of year again, to “walk the red carpet” at the annual Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce Installation & Community Awards Dinner. Every year at this time...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » »Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

A few bits of year-end and year-beginning news: Happy New Year Crescenta Valley! Sadly, the Verdugo Hills Golf Course has officially shut its doors. Hopefully local golfers and Frisbee golfers were able to get one...

Jan 7, 2017 / More » »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

  A New Year’s Resolution is a goal to make a concerted effort for self-improvement. When we ask ourselves, “Am I being the best that I can be?” The answer is in how you...

Dec 29, 2016 / More »
