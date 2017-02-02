https://www.lyft.com/invite/GLENDALEARTS?route_key=invite&v=OUT
Youth High Schools Compete in Science Bowl

High Schools Compete in Science Bowl »

By Dylan SYLVESTER The annual National Science Bowl regional competition was held on Saturday at JPL, which has hosted the event for the past 25 years. Twenty-four teams from high schools across Southern California competed to...

YOUTH NOTES

YOUTH NOTES »

ALG Offers SAT Help Assistance League Glendale is offering SAT seminars for $60. Glendale Unified certificated teachers will prepare students for taking the SAT exam. This is not enrollment for the actual SAT exam. There will...

News

Missing Crescenta Valley Woman »

Missing Crescenta Valley Woman

The Glendale Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 30 by...

More MET for County »

More MET for County

By Mary O’KEEFE In one of her first acts since taking office, Los Angeles County Supervisor Fifth District Kathryn Barger requested and received approval to...

What Lurks Under Your Hood? »

What Lurks Under Your Hood?

By Charly SHELTON In trying to keep warm, local furry rodents are taking up shelter in unusual places. The recent winter storms hit Southern California hard,...

Judgment Made in Prop 26 Case »

Judgment Made in Prop 26 Case

By Nestor CASTIGLIONE The City of Glendale was found in violation of Prop 26, according to a judgment handed down last week. The judgment follows a...

Quiet Zones Welcomed in Glendale »

Quiet Zones Welcomed in Glendale

By Brian CHERNICK Glendale City Council and Metrolink celebrated on Jan. 25 the establishment of the city’s first three railroad “Quiet Zones” at the Sonora...

Viewpoints

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler »

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler

When Indy Cars Roared in Montrose – Part 1 A little known aspect of the history of the Indianapolis 500 is the central role that Glendale, and by extension the Crescenta Valley, played in Indy car development and history. Glendale was a powerhouse of race car...

NEWS FROM CVCA »SHARON WEISMAN »

NEWS FROM CVCA »SHARON WEISMAN

Thanks to the newcomers and regular members who joined us on Jan. 26 for the first Crescenta Valley Community Association meeting of 2017. We got caught up on several land use issues after our holiday hiatus. We are nearly halfway through the six-month Exclusive Negotiating Agreement...

Leisure

Town Bourbon Dinner a Success »

Town Bourbon Dinner a SuccessBy Charly SHELTON Last week CV Weekly previewed a new bourbon pairing dinner to be held at Town Kitchen and Grill, 2276 Honolulu Ave., on Tuesday....

Music of Schubert and Mahler on Le Salon de Musiques Roster »

Music of Schubert and Mahler on Le Salon de Musiques RosterBy Nestor CASTIGLIONE Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler, the two composers who bookended 19th century musical Vienna, shared much in common, despite the surface disparities in...

Just For Fun CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

FLASHY CARS, HOT COFFEE Kobeissi Properties is hosting their Cars and Coffee event on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the La Cañada office, 711 Foothill Blvd. Stop by...

CALENDAR This

  PUBLIC RECEPTION FOR ‘DREAM PORTAL’ The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a public reception for “Dream Portal: Once Upon a Time” by artist Colleen M. Kelly. The reception will be held at the...

CALENDAR This

ALL INVITED TO SCREENING OF ‘SOLD’ The City of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women and Soroptimist International of Glendale are hosting a screening of the film “SOLD,” a film based on true...

CALENDAR this

  MAPS TOPIC OF LITTLE LANDERS MEETING Glen Creason will be the speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society. Creason has been the map librarian for...

Between Friends TAVR is Saving Lives at GAMC

TAVR is Saving Lives at GAMC

The TAVR team of interventional cardiologist and cardiothoracic surgeons at Glendale Adventist Medical Center (GAMC) is paving the way for a new kind of technology. Hailed as a near-miraculous cardiac surgery, it enables...

Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

Ask Phyllis! Inheriting Property Dear Phyllis, I am my aunt’s only heir and have inherited her Glendale home. Her home is solid but looks like a Grandma’s home and while I am handy, I wouldn’t have...

Changes at GCC Patrons Club

The Patrons Club of Glendale Community College/Glendale College Foundation voted at the November meeting to change the way funds are raised for student scholarships at the college. The club has held a fundraiser...

The Campbell Center Goes Riding For A Cause…

The Campbell Center announced its inaugural bike race fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 at Hoover High School in Glendale. Open to all bike spinning enthusiasts and others who include sports and fitness...

Religion Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: I am an only child with two wonderful parents. They were both in their late 30s when I was adopted as a baby and welcomed into their home. They’ve given me every...

NOTES & NODS

King Re-enactor to perform at Unitarian Universalist Church On Sunday, Feb. 12 performer Gerald C. Rivers will present his rendition of the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 10:30 a.m....

St. James Holds Ribbon Cutting

By Mary O’KEEFE he St. James the Less Catholic School had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning as they opened their multi-use amphitheater. “It was part of what we developed when we were working...

NOTES & NODS

  Showing of ‘War Room’  On Sunday, Feb. 26 Bethel Church in Sun Valley will offer a showing of the film “War Room” (rated PG). An apparently perfect marriage is actually in shambles. After seeking counsel...

Business »Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

Bingo! We’re holding our second biannual bingo game this Saturday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.  Come on over for a chance to win $100 or more per...

»Montrose Shopping Park News

Will You be My Valentine? Love is in the air in the Montrose Shopping Park. Cupid’s arrow has struck our town, inviting you to come and enjoy the Valentine’s spirit. Many of our merchants...

»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

The Golden Globes of the Crescenta Valley March 16 at Oakmont Country Club Awards season is upon us! As many of you know, at this time of year Hollywood hosts a flurry of award...

»Montrose Shopping Park News

Romancing in Montrose’s Trendy Restaurant Scene Feb. 14 falls on a Tuesday this year; however, the restaurants in Montrose are ready for you beginning the previous weekend. The Montrose restaurant scene offers three blocks...

