High Schools Compete in Science Bowl »
By Dylan SYLVESTER The annual National Science Bowl regional competition was held on Saturday at JPL, which has hosted the event for the past 25 years. Twenty-four teams from high schools across Southern California competed to...February 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
YOUTH NOTES »
ALG Offers SAT Help Assistance League Glendale is offering SAT seminars for $60. Glendale Unified certificated teachers will prepare students for taking the SAT exam. This is not enrollment for the actual SAT exam. There will...February 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Missing Crescenta Valley Woman »
The Glendale Police Dept. is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 30 by...Feb 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
More MET for County »
By Mary O’KEEFE In one of her first acts since taking office, Los Angeles County Supervisor Fifth District Kathryn Barger requested and received approval to...Feb 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
What Lurks Under Your Hood? »
By Charly SHELTON In trying to keep warm, local furry rodents are taking up shelter in unusual places. The recent winter storms hit Southern California hard,...Feb 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Judgment Made in Prop 26 Case »
By Nestor CASTIGLIONE The City of Glendale was found in violation of Prop 26, according to a judgment handed down last week. The judgment follows a...Feb 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Quiet Zones Welcomed in Glendale »
By Brian CHERNICK Glendale City Council and Metrolink celebrated on Jan. 25 the establishment of the city’s first three railroad “Quiet Zones” at the Sonora...Feb 2 2017 / No comment / Read More »