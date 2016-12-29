Youth Boy Scout Troop 317 Court of Honor

Boy Scout Troop 317 Court of Honor

The Boy Scouts of Troop 317 held their Court of Honor and Christmas Party on Dec. 9 at Holy Redeemer Healy Hall in Montrose. During the party many scouts were recognized and their achievements of...

YOUTH NOTES

YOUTH NOTES

End-of-Year Giving Opportunity   Crescenta Valley High School Crescenta Valley Theatre Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the Crescenta Valley High School Performing Arts Dept. The Foundation encourages end-of-year tax-deductible donations to help reach the...

News

From the Desk of the Publisher

From the Desk of the Publisher

Good Riddance This has been a year of loss of and for many people. Famous people – Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, George Michael, Prince, Alan...

La Cañada Readies Parade Float

La Cañada Readies Parade Float

City’s entry reaches for the stars. By Nicole MOORE On Tuesday the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. hosted an “Under the Bridge Happy Hour”...

Sign Replacement and Warning Signs to be Installed by Caltrans

Sign Replacement and Warning Signs to be Installed by Caltrans

The California Dept. of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Golden State Freeway (I-5) between the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) and the Kern County...

Tentative Agreement Reached Between Nurses and USC-VHH

Tentative Agreement Reached Between Nurses and USC-VHH

By Mary O’KEEFE Registered nurses and hospital administrators have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract covering 200 registered nurses in the bargaining unit...

The Year in Review 2016

The Year in Review 2016

January The prediction of a huge El Niño that was to help our drought-ridden state looked like it might actually happen in January. Heavy rains...

Viewpoints

NEWS FROM CVWD

NEWS FROM CVWD

Crescenta Valley Water Supply Update The impact of this historic drought on California is significant, bringing to the forefront the importance of a reliable water supply and the need for water use efficiency. The Crescenta Valley community’s response to the call for water conservation has been...

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

An ‘Enlightened’ Idea    Little flames on leaves floating down the Ganges. Eight nights of candles lit in honor of magic oil. Electric lights in fir trees reminiscent of logs dragged into caves, huts and castles and set on fire. A legend of an unusual astrological event...

Leisure

A Great Year for the Leisure Section

A Great Year for the Leisure SectionBy Charly SHELTON 2016 has been an impressive year for CVW’s Leisure section.  New theme park rides and lands, incredibly successful movies, cool new TV shows,...

Christmas Concerts in L.A.

Christmas Concerts in L.A. By Nestor CASTIGLIONE It’s easy to lose track of the fact that beneath the encrustations that have disfigured the Christmas season — the avarice, the sentimentality,...

Just For Fun CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates,1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free....

CALENDAR This

LCVRW TO INSTALL BOARD La Crescenta Valley Republican Women welcome all to their installation on Friday evening Dec. 16 at the Oakmont Country Club, The evening starts at 6 p.m. with social and the...

CALENDAR This

  CERAMICS SALE AT CCLCF   The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is holding its annual holiday ceramics sale Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 from...

CALENDAR This

DEMO CLUB HOLIDAY PARTY The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club will hold its annual holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the home of Club president Charles (Chuck) Guinta...

Between Friends Dilbeck Real Estate Gives Back During the Holidays

Dilbeck Real Estate Gives Back During the Holidays

Dilbeck Real Estate held its annual winter clothing drive between Nov. 2 and Dec. 9, donating over 120 bags of warm clothing items and blankets. Sales partners from Dilbeck’s 14 offices contributed warm clothing...

Gibbs Recipient of Patterson Holiday Bonus

  As a thank you to independent booksellers, best-selling author James Patterson is bestowing $250,000 in holiday bonuses on 149 bookstore employees across the 50 states. The list of recipients includes Flintridge Bookstore &...

DAR Holds Holiday Celebration

Members and guests of the Don José Verdugo Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual holiday luncheon and meeting recently at Oakmont Country Club. Those in attendance enjoyed a...

GUSD Reaches Out to Homeless and Foster Youth

Educational Services – Glendale Unified School District held its fourth annual toy distribution for GUSD homeless, foster and low-income families on Dec. 19. The Christmas tree in the lobby, donated by Mark Yeager, had...

Religion CV Church Brings Nativity Scene to Life

CV Church Brings Nativity Scene to Life

  By Mary O’KEEFE For Christians, Christmas is a time of remembering the birth of Jesus Christ. Often this is a direct contradiction to the fun of Santa and shopping. It is not often that...

VIDEO: Nativity Comes Alive at CV Church

...

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: I’m caught, as my mother used to say, “between the devil and the deep blue sea.” My daughter has been dating a man for two-and-a-half years. Things have happened throughout that time...

First Annual Hanukkah in the Foothills Event

  By Pat KRAMER The first annual Hanukkah in the Foothills event will be celebrated with the lighting of the menorah at a special celebration of this festive Jewish holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from...

Business »Montrose Shopping Park News

Montrose Shopping Park News

  A New Year’s Resolution is a goal to make a concerted effort for self-improvement. When we ask ourselves, “Am I being the best that I can be?” The answer is in how you...

Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

Time to Ring in the New Year & Make Resolutions Ready for the New Year? If you are a small business owner, you know how important it is to have a business plan and...

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce "Our Business is Your Business"

New Year, New Board 2017 marks the 92nd anniversary of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.  Originally called the La Crescenta Chamber of Commerce, the organization replaced an earlier “improvement association” led by 15...

Montrose Shopping Park News

Secret Santa This is the time of the year to reflect and appreciate the abundance life has to offer. When Santa brings toys and goodies, let’s think about those who are less fortunate. Do...

