Rosemont Inventors Recognized »
Rosemont Middle School students dominated this year’s GUSD Invention Convention ceremony held at Glendale High School. The convention promotes creative thinking and problem solving skills to help resolve everyday challenges. First place winners were Mathew...January 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Girls on the Run Celebrates Season End »
On Dec. 11, Monte Vista’s Girls on the Run team participated in a 5K run at Dockweiler State Beach. Nearly 2,000 people participated from all corners of LA County to celebrate the end of the...January 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Teenagers’ Game Ends in Police Response »
By Mary O’Keefe Earlier on Sunday evening Glendale police responded to calls concerning three masked males with guns in the area of La Crescenta and...Jan 8 2017 / No comment / Read More »
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Town Center Parking Lot »
By Mary O’KEEFE LASD is investigating the death of an adult male who was found in a vehicle in the lower parking structure of the...Jan 6 2017 / No comment / Read More »
In Brief »
Land Use Meeting The Land Use Committee of the CV Town Council meets tonight, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the La...Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
2017 Tournament of Roses Celebrates ‘Echoes of Success’ »
By Nicole MOORE On Jan. 2, the 128th Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade delighted onlookers, whether they were sitting in bleachers and along the sidewalks...Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Portantino Proposes Segment of CA-134 Freeway to be Named After President Obama »
Sen. Anthony Portantino introduced Resolution SCR 8, which will name the segment of the CA-134 freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210...Jan 5 2017 / No comment / Read More »