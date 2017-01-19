Beeve Vision Care Center
Youth CV Sheriff Station Recruits Members for Explorer Program

CV Sheriff Station Recruits Members for Explorer Program »

  By Nicole MOORE On Jan. 9, the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station held a recruitment meeting for the Los Angeles County Deputy Explorer Program. The program is aimed at youths aged 14 to 20 who hold a...

January 19 2017
Clark Plans Open House

Clark Plans Open House »

On Jan. 21, Clark Magnet High School will be hosting its annual Clark Expo and Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend the event to...

January 19 2017
News

Weather in the Foothills »

Weather in the Foothills

“Looking at the Earth in all its wonder, in all its splendor — it’s all dynamics; it’s alive. It’s not tumbling through space. It’s...

Jan 19 2017

From the Desk of the Publisher »

From the Desk of the Publisher

Big Week in the Nation This week marks an important occasion in our nation’s history – the transfer of power from one President to the...

Jan 19 2017

Details of Foothill Condo Development Presented at Land Use Committee Meeting »

Details of Foothill Condo Development Presented at Land Use Committee Meeting

By Julie BUTCHER Sean Mo, architect and developer of the proposed condominium project for 3037/3045 Foothill Boulevard, presented a slideshow and large, updated renderings of...

Jan 19 2017

No Escape: Germs are Everywhere »

No Escape: Germs are Everywhere

By Charly SHELTON It’s the height of flu season and doctors’ offices across the northern hemisphere are slammed with patients. But what is a cold?...

Jan 19 2017

Remembering the Northridge Quake 23 Years Later »

Remembering the Northridge Quake 23 Years Later

By Charly SHELTON Earthquakes are an ever-present danger in California. Living right along the San Andreas Fault, a quake could hit at any moment without...

Jan 19 2017


Viewpoints

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler »

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler

Montrose’s Auto Assembly Plant – The Flintridge Motor Manufacturing Corporation As promised in last week’s column, we have more local auto history for all our “gearhead” readers. It may surprise you to find out that in February 1957, the Flintridge Motor Manufacturing Corporation established an auto...

Jan 19 2017

NEWS FROM Sacramento » Laura FRIEDMAN »

NEWS FROM Sacramento » Laura FRIEDMAN

Here we are – it is the beginning of a new year and the start of the 2017-18 legislative session. I want to formally introduce our team and myself as well as give you a few updates on my progress as your new assemblymember. Thank you...

Jan 19 2017
Leisure

Sugarfina Opens at Americana at Glendale »

Sugarfina Opens at Americana at Glendale  By Charly SHELTON When you think of a candy store, maybe you think of old soda fountain stores like in the opening of “Charlie and the...

Jan 19 2017

Symphony of a Great City » NESTOR Castiglione »

Symphony of a Great City » NESTOR Castiglione“The present day composer refuses to die,” was the dictum from Edgard Varèse that was printed on every Frank Zappa album. Not only does the...

Jan 19 2017
Just For Fun CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

ALL INVITED TO SCREENING OF ‘SOLD’ The City of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women and Soroptimist International of Glendale are hosting a screening of the film “SOLD,” a film based on true...

Jan 19, 2017

CALENDAR this

  MAPS TOPIC OF LITTLE LANDERS MEETING Glen Creason will be the speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society. Creason has been the map librarian for...

Jan 12, 2017

CALENDAR This

LOCAL DEMOCRATS SEEK TO BE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT DELEGATES   Four members of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club are vying to be elected delegates to the California Democratic Party in Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM)...

Jan 5, 2017

CALENDAR This

JEWEL CITY KNITTING NEWS Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Scholl Canyon Estates,1551 E. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale. Membership is free....

Dec 22, 2016
Between Friends Chamber Hosts Installation, Grant Distribution

Chamber Hosts Installation, Grant Distribution

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual installation of officers and directors on Thursday afternoon at the Angeles National Golf Club. The chamber boasts a 92-year history of being a proponent...

Jan 19, 2017

Preschool Hosts Safety Message

‘An Ounce of Prevention’ Parent Workshop: Protecting Children from Predators Did you know that … … It takes less than a minute for a predator to lure a child away? … Even very young children can be...

Jan 19, 2017

People Making News

The following local students were among the 1,575 students who were named to the Biola fall 2016 dean’s list. Students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a grade point...

Jan 19, 2017

Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

  Ask Phyllis!   Appraisal Descrpancies   Dear Phyllis, My wife and I are first time buyers and have saved $80,000 for our down payment. Each of our parents is helping us with the remainder.  Out of five offers,...

Jan 19, 2017
Religion Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: I’m at a loss about what to do with my 16-year-old son who is in a spiritual crisis. His father left us when he was just 2 months old, but my father...

Jan 19, 2017

The Power of Prayer and Meditation

  By Charly SHELTON e’ve all heard the stories. Someone who meditates so deeply he can go days without food or water, or can walk on coals, or can even hover above the ground. And...

Jan 12, 2017

Notes and Nods

  LCIF Continues Overview of First Corinthians The community is invited to join Lutheran Church in the Foothills at its 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15. Pastor Scott Peterson will continue a series...

Jan 12, 2017

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: Our son is home from an East Coast college for the holidays and now he doesn’t want to go back to school after completing two-and-a-half years with a year-and-a-half to graduate with...

Jan 5, 2017
Business »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

New Year/New You! Continuing our campaign to look and feel great in Montrose, we’re featuring Crossfit Crescenta Valley aka CF-CV.   CF-CV was opened in 2011 by Vaz Deravanesian. At a young age, Vaz recognized the...

Jan 19, 2017

Clement & Associates Join SVHS

Michael Velazquez, a senior partner in the firm of Sadd Velazquez Higashi Shammaa LLP, (SVHS) CPAs and Advisors, announced the merger of the Clement & Associates firm with the SVHS family. The newly...

Jan 19, 2017

»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

Pinola/Chamber Fund Distributes Grants The Chamber held the 92nd installation of its board of directors last week at Angeles National Golf Club. Pouring rain couldn’t keep the attendees away. In addition to witnessing the...

Jan 19, 2017

»Montrose Shopping Park News

The Hidden Treasures of Thompson Court Nestled between Honolulu and Florencita avenues you’ll find a treasure trove of beauty services guaranteed to help you look and feel your best this New Year. Let’s start with...

Jan 12, 2017
