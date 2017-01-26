http://www.flintridgebooks.com/
Youth Clark Magnet Students Win LaW Challenge

Clark Magnet Students Win LaW Challenge »

  By Charly SHELTON An invasive species has taken up residence in the rocky kelp forests of Southern California. Sargassum horneri is macro algae seaweed that has moved in and taken the space and food source of many...

January 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »
YOUTH NOTES

YOUTH NOTES »

  Information and Applications Coming Available for Clark Magnet HS   Information is available for private school students residing in Glendale interested in enrolling at Clark Magnet High School in August. Information can be found at www.gusdmagnetandflag.com, at...

January 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »
News

Get Ready To Dance »

Get Ready To Dance

Dance fever is about to hit the Crescenta Valley at the annual Jazz Night at the Café. By Mary O’KEEFE t was August 1935 at the...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

CRIME BLOTTER »

CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 20 3000 block of Alabama Street in La Crescenta, jewelry, cash and an iPhone were stolen during a birthday party at the location at...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

Not Ready Yet for Rain to Go Away »

Not Ready Yet for Rain to Go Away

By Charly SHELTON With the recent series of storms to hit the California coast in the last few weeks, news sources across the country are...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

Senator Portantino Introduces Fertility Preservation Bill »

Senator Portantino Introduces Fertility Preservation Bill

Sen. Anthony J. Portantino introduced legislation that will provide cancer patients, as well as others fighting diseases through aggressive treatments, the options to protect...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

The Many Benefits of Planting Native Trees and Plants Shared »

The Many Benefits of Planting Native Trees and Plants Shared

By Pat KRAMER hree years ago, Sunland–Tujunga resident Eve Sinclair tore out her lawn and replaced it with a drought-tolerant landscape, including native plants, after...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »


www.shoponceuponatime.com
Viewpoints

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler »

Treasures of the Valley » Mike Lawler

Progress on Deukmejian Park’s Stone Barn – Our Newest Community Building Deukmejian Wilderness Park, situated in Dunsmore Canyon at the base of the magnificent San Gabriel Mountains, is an extremely popular park. Any weekend will find its two parking lots filled to capacity from hundreds of...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

NEWS FROM Washington » Adam Schiff »

NEWS FROM Washington » Adam Schiff

Breaking Down Donald Trump’s Cabinet Picks Last week, we completed the peaceful transition of power from the administration of President Obama to that of President Trump. A great many of my constituents have significant questions about what a Trump presidency will mean for them, and for...

Jan 25 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Leisure

Symphony of a Great City » Nestor CASTIGLIONE »

Symphony of a Great City » Nestor CASTIGLIONE For those who love it, it can be a maddening, painful thing to hear how classical music is dismissed by popular culture as relaxing, inoffensive...

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »

Universal Celebrates Lunar New Year »

Universal Celebrates Lunar New Year By Charly SHELTON n America and many westernized countries worldwide, the coming New Year is celebrated on Jan. 1, the beginning of the Gregorian calendrical cycle....

Jan 26 2017 / No comment / Read More »
Just For Fun CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

  PUBLIC RECEPTION FOR ‘DREAM PORTAL’ The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a public reception for “Dream Portal: Once Upon a Time” by artist Colleen M. Kelly. The reception will be held at the...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

ALL INVITED TO SCREENING OF ‘SOLD’ The City of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women and Soroptimist International of Glendale are hosting a screening of the film “SOLD,” a film based on true...

Jan 19, 2017 / More » CALENDAR this

CALENDAR this

  MAPS TOPIC OF LITTLE LANDERS MEETING Glen Creason will be the speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of Bolton Hall Museum and the Little Landers Historical Society. Creason has been the map librarian for...

Jan 12, 2017 / More » CALENDAR This

CALENDAR This

LOCAL DEMOCRATS SEEK TO BE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT DELEGATES   Four members of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club are vying to be elected delegates to the California Democratic Party in Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM)...

Jan 5, 2017 / More »
Between Friends Showcase House Revealed

Showcase House Revealed

Work has begun on the Showcase House, the fundraising project of Pasadena Showcase House of Design (PSHA) whose proceeds benefit community music education programs. For over 50 years, the organization has raised money by...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » CV Weekly On The Move!!

CV Weekly On The Move!!

Brianna Beck and Dylan Sylvester brought CV Weekly along on a holiday trip to Germany CV Weekly loves to travel! Take us along on your next trip and send us a photo. You may...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » People Making News

People Making News

Mackenzie Knight of La Crescenta is one of approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2016 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » Las Candelas Announces Upcoming Fundraiser

Las Candelas Announces Upcoming Fundraiser

Las Candelas members celebrated the holidays with a formal dinner for the group and their guests at a private club in Pasadena on Sunday, Dec. 11. After a one-hour reception, a seasonal three-course...

Jan 26, 2017 / More »
Religion St. James Holds Ribbon Cutting

St. James Holds Ribbon Cutting

By Mary O’KEEFE he St. James the Less Catholic School had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning as they opened their multi-use amphitheater. “It was part of what we developed when we were working...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » NOTES & NODS

NOTES & NODS

  Showing of ‘War Room’  On Sunday, Feb. 26 Bethel Church in Sun Valley will offer a showing of the film “War Room” (rated PG). An apparently perfect marriage is actually in shambles. After seeking counsel...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » Spiritually Speaking

Spiritually Speaking

QUESTION: I’m at a loss about what to do with my 16-year-old son who is in a spiritual crisis. His father left us when he was just 2 months old, but my father...

Jan 19, 2017 / More » The Power of Prayer and Meditation

The Power of Prayer and Meditation

  By Charly SHELTON e’ve all heard the stories. Someone who meditates so deeply he can go days without food or water, or can walk on coals, or can even hover above the ground. And...

Jan 12, 2017 / More »
Business »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

Romancing in Montrose’s Trendy Restaurant Scene Feb. 14 falls on a Tuesday this year; however, the restaurants in Montrose are ready for you beginning the previous weekend. The Montrose restaurant scene offers three blocks...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » »Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

»Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce “Our Business is Your Business”

Please Welcome Our Newest Members The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is growing every day. Please welcome our newest members. Rest Farmhouse Inspired opened last July in the Montrose Shopping Park. Owners Kristina Evans and...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » »Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

»Montrose Verdugo-City Chamber of Commerce

Glendale City Elections 2017 On Tuesday, April 7, residents of the City of Glendale will go the polls to vote for city council members, city treasurer, city clerk, school board of education members, Glendale...

Jan 26, 2017 / More » »Montrose Shopping Park News

»Montrose Shopping Park News

New Year/New You! Continuing our campaign to look and feel great in Montrose, we’re featuring Crossfit Crescenta Valley aka CF-CV.   CF-CV was opened in 2011 by Vaz Deravanesian. At a young age, Vaz recognized the...

Jan 19, 2017 / More »
http://www.flintridgebooks.com/

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Featured Links

    Weather Forecast | Weather Maps | Weather Radar

    Tag Cloud

      /  Los Angeles Web Design By Caspian Services, Inc.