Boy Scout Troop 317 Court of Honor »
The Boy Scouts of Troop 317 held their Court of Honor and Christmas Party on Dec. 9 at Holy Redeemer Healy Hall in Montrose. During the party many scouts were recognized and their achievements of...December 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »
YOUTH NOTES »
End-of-Year Giving Opportunity Crescenta Valley High School Crescenta Valley Theatre Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the Crescenta Valley High School Performing Arts Dept. The Foundation encourages end-of-year tax-deductible donations to help reach the...December 28 2016 / No comment / Read More »
From the Desk of the Publisher »
Good Riddance This has been a year of loss of and for many people. Famous people – Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, George Michael, Prince, Alan...Dec 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »
La Cañada Readies Parade Float »
City’s entry reaches for the stars. By Nicole MOORE On Tuesday the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. hosted an “Under the Bridge Happy Hour”...Dec 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »
Sign Replacement and Warning Signs to be Installed by Caltrans »
The California Dept. of Transportation (Caltrans) will close portions of the Golden State Freeway (I-5) between the Hollywood Freeway (SR-170) and the Kern County...Dec 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »
Tentative Agreement Reached Between Nurses and USC-VHH »
By Mary O’KEEFE Registered nurses and hospital administrators have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract covering 200 registered nurses in the bargaining unit...Dec 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »
The Year in Review 2016 »
January The prediction of a huge El Niño that was to help our drought-ridden state looked like it might actually happen in January. Heavy rains...Dec 29 2016 / No comment / Read More »